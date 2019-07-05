Content:

History will embrace the long list of President Trump’s strengths

Joe Biden’s sad interview on CNN with Chris Cuomo

AOC and the detention centers…are BOTH sides correct? Why don’t we activate FEMA to help with the border crisis? FEMA is the correct tool for a humanitarian crisis

News reporting intentionally designed to “get under Trump’s skin”

“Lunchbox Joe” seems like a boring dinosaur, game-less Comparing Kamala and Joe’s style to Obama’s style

Vice President Pence has done an excellent job so far

Antifa is a lifestyle choice. They like dressing up and hurting people Political beliefs are the cover story “justifying” their violence



The post Episode 588 Scott Adams: Independence Day, Earthquakes, Immigration, Biden’s Bullies appeared first on Dilbert Blog.