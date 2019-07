Cassandra Robertson and I have a new piece in The Conversation about the ways in which the U.S. government has detained and deported many of its own citizens even though there is long-standing Supreme Court precedent on how having even a few such cases is unacceptable. We discuss how these situations tend to arise and why this must stop regardless of the government's other goals. It is worth emphasizing that some of the individuals currently in ICE detention are almost certainly U.S. citizens.