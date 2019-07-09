Brickbat: Don’t You See?

July 9, 2019
Holland Kendall just wants to help homeless people see better. The Kentucky Board of Optometric Examiners and the Kentucky Board of Ophthalmic Dispensers say his philanthropy is illegal. Holland started a ministry that dispenses used eyeglasses to the poor back in 2003. A person's vision is measured, and then a computer program determines which glasses that have been donated to the ministry have a matching prescription. But state officials sent Kendall a letter saying "It would be a violation of law if eyeglasses provided are not new, first quality and made to meet the individual's personal prescriptions."