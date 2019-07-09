Episode 592 Scott Adams: Let’s Talk About the UK Ambassador, Tom Steyer

Content:

UK Ambassador, Kim Darroch’s private message got leaked? President Trump tweets about the “whacky Ambassador”

Poll says people LIKE President’s performance, not his behavior

Tom Steyer JUST entered the Presidential race…what’s that mean?

Epstein story, mysterious way he made an enormous fortune

Iran’s supreme leader is key to preventing middle east peace

“ Micro-steps ” and other productivity hacks for motivation

