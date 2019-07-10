Brickbat: Filed Away

In May, Connecticut officials sent the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles notice of a drunk-driving violation by Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, who had a commercial driver's license from that state. By law, Zhukovskyy's license should have been suspended. But Massachusetts officials did not act, and just six weeks later, Zhukovskyy's truck crossed a double yellow line in New Hampshire, striking a group of motorcyclists and killing seven. Now, an investigation has found that the written notice from Connecticut about Zhukovskyy, and tens of thousands of other notices of out-of-state driving infractions, sat unexamined in bins at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, some of them for over a year.