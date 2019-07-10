Episode 593 Scott Adams: PART 1of2 Census Controversy, Conspiracy Theories, Social Media Summit at WH

Content:

Bad things will happen if Census asks the citizenship question?

Debunking the “Fine People” HOAX with a paster yesterday The tells which confirm you’ve won a debate

Why isn’t there a detention center watchdog type auditor function? Partisan info from politicians is worthless

Michael Isikoff says Seth Rich conspiracy story had Russian origin Is Michael Isikoff a credible news source? Is Julian Assange credible in suggesting a DNC emails link?

Creators Social Media Summit at White House tomorrow CNN prepping the world to not take attendees seriously Isn’t CNN primarily fake news conspiracy theories?



