Episode 593 Scott Adams: PART 2of2 Census Controversy, Conspiracy Theories, Social Media Summit at WH

DISCUSSION TOPIC CONTINUES FROM PART 1

Creators Social Media Summit at White House tomorrow CNN prepping the world to not take attendees seriously Isn’t CNN primarily fake news conspiracy theories?

Are the Democrats ruining “Brand USA”? Losing our patriotism, what are the consequences?

Brainwashing children is necessary and good Current Democrat unintended consequences



