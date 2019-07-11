Brickbat: China Calls

In the United Kingdom, the Independent Office for Police Conduct has found that London police arrested a Chinese dissident under pressure from the Chinese government. Cops arrested Shao Jiang, a Tiananmen Square survivor, for a public order offense after he held up pieces of paper reading "End Autocracy" and "Democracy Now" outside the home of London's mayor during a state visit by President Xi Jinping. After arresting Shao, police searched his home and seized his computers, which Shao believes were turned over to Chinese officials before being returned to him.