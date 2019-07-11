California’s Nuclear Power Plants Built Close to the San Andreas Fault

A Natural News investigation into the geolocation of nuclear power facilities in California reveals that five nuclear facilities were built in close proximity to the San Andreas fault line, with some constructed right in the middle of earthquake zones that have up to a 50% chance of a severe earthquake every 30 years.

One nuclear power plant – the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant which produces 2,160 megawatts — was constructed on the coast, making it extremely vulnerable to the very same kind of ocean water surge that destroyed the Fukushima-Daiichi facility which suffered a 2011 meltdown in Japan. That nuclear catastrophe — which was dutifully covered up by the entire western media for months — was caused by an underwater earthquake that produced a tsunami wave which engulfed the facility. California’s Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant is positioned on the coastline in the exact same way, making it highly vulnerable to underwater earthquakes or other events such as underwater caldera explosions that can produce massive tsunami waves.

There are five additional nuclear power facilities in California which are in various stages of being decommissioned, and many of them continues to store nuclear fuel on sight. Four of the five were constructed in close proximity to the San Andreas fault, with only one — the Rancho Seco Nuclear Power Plant — located in an area with a near-zero chance of an earthquake. The Humboldt Bay Nuclear Power Plant, located north of San Francisco, was constructed almost exactly on the San Andreas fault.

The following map, courtesy of Nuclear.news, overlays the locations of California’s nuclear power facilities compared to the San Andreas fault line:

Even non-active nuclear power facilities are vulnerable to earthquakes that could cause meltdowns

Many of California’s non-active nuclear power plants continue to store nuclear fuel under the “SAFSTOR” protocol, which requires nuclear fuel to be stored and kept cool for a duration of many years, after which the fuel is removed in a final decommissioning. It is not entirely clear which non-active California nuclear power facilities continue to store nuclear fuel vs. which ones have been completely decommissioned. (Public information is sketchy on the subject.)

