Content:
- Bill Pulte talks about his $100,000 giveaway to help people in need
- Social Media Summit at the White House to discuss tech bias
- Penetrating the fortress of control wielded by social media
- Social media companies have the power of governments
- Ben Garrison disinvited from the Social Media Summit
- Megan Rapinoe offends half the audience she was hired to entertain
- Loserthink and “bubble reality”, how to escape your bubble
- Bill Pulte: @pulte #TwitterPhilanthropy #BlightAuthority
If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:
I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.
The post Episode 594 Scott Adams: Talking to Bill Pulte @pulte about his huge #twitterphilanthropy give away, the tech summit, and more appeared first on Dilbert Blog.