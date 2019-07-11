Episode 594 Scott Adams: Talking to Bill Pulte @pulte about his huge #twitterphilanthropy give away, the tech summit, and more





Bill Pulte talks about his $100,000 giveaway to help people in need

Social Media Summit at the White House to discuss tech bias Penetrating the fortress of control wielded by social media

Social media companies have the power of governments

Ben Garrison disinvited from the Social Media Summit

Megan Rapinoe offends half the audience she was hired to entertain

Loserthink and “bubble reality”, how to escape your bubble

Bill Pulte: @pulte #TwitterPhilanthropy #BlightAuthority

