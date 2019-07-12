Episode 595 Scott Adams: The Census, Tech Summit, @Pulte #TwitterPhilanthropy, Climate Change

Content:

Charitable Direct-Giving model for helping those in need

Tech Summit happened…and Twitter had major outage? President Trump’s genuine affection for the group Rose Garden dustup, Brian Karem and Seb Gorka

Gathering government database info to determine citizenship Possible 90% accuracy using existing data

Reporters BLINDSPOT: NO business background, experience Lack of experience limits your ability to comprehend

My non-scientific Twitter poll on biggest threat to low income people What are the intentions and impressions of both sides?

Resources are limited, the US does NOT have unlimited resources With limited resources, we need to choose priorities

Epstein’s sweet previous deal, and where his money came from We don’t know the full details or full context

AOC accuses Pelosi of “racism” …is this a jump the shark moment? Does this reveal Democrats as FRAUDS?

…is this a jump the shark moment? BRILLIANT Twitter persuasion after the outage yesterday… Twitter came back online and tweeted…”miss us?”

Tom Steyer’s extraordinary lack of charisma

CNN Erin Burnett’s facial expressions give impression of distress

Tucker Carlson’s comment, “Four morons of the apocalypse”

Climate change study concludes man-made change is insignificant Major influencer is NOT humans? Cosmic rays affect clouds?

Coast Guard guy pounding on intercepted cocaine filled submarine Wow-levels of bravery and competence

Future interview teaser…reasonable sounding cancer CURE system?

