The Newest Drama Between Donald Trump and Paul Ryan

July 12, 2019
No Comments

A new book excerpt has stirred up a new fight between President Trump and former House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Politico's Tim Alberta will release his new book, "American Carnage," next week. The book advertises a front-row seat to some D.C. drama. Namely, the "Republican Civil War" in the face of Trump's presidency. For example, readers can follow the reactions to the release of Trump's controversial "Access Hollywood" tapes, both by his high-profile campaign staff and party leaders.

According to The Washington Post, the book details some of Ryan's thoughts about Trump's preparedness for public office.

"I told myself I gotta have a relationship with this guy to help him get his mind right," Ryan was quoted. "Because, I'm telling you, he didn't know anything about government…I wanted to scold him all the time."

The book also suggested that Ryan's decision to not seek reelection in the 2018 midterms was an "escape hatch" from his highly contentious relationship with the president. A spokesperson for Ryan denied this claim, saying that Ryan retired "because he wanted to spend more time being a father and a husband."

In response, the president tweet-blasted Ryan over his past leadership and vice-presidential run on the failed 2012 Mitt Romney ticket.

Trump also tweeted that Ryan failed to secure funding to build a southern border wall while Republicans controlled both chambers of Congress.

"He quit Congress because he didn't know how to Win," Trump said of Ryan.

Romney responded to at least one of Trump's claims by tweeting support for Ryan. "The fault for our 2012 loss is mine alone," he wrote on Friday.

Trump was still defensive on Friday afternoon when he told the press that Ryan was a "terrible Speaker" and a "baby."

Tags: ,