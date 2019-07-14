Episode 597 Scott Adams: Bubonic Plague, Mind-Reading British Diplomats, Chat With @CarpeDonktum

Content:

Guest: @CarpeDonktum, famous meme maker meets the President

Carpe shares his experiences, President trump, the White House

The “regular” press annoyance with President Trump’s guests

President Trump’s “presence” in the room, and his natural energy

Untold prosperity versus…bubonic plague, the two sides are far apart

WSJ again pushes the “fine people” HOAX in an opinion article Disappointing from such a distinguished paper



