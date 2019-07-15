Happy Prime Day! Your Regular Purchases Can Support Reason

It's Amazon Prime Day, which means you have a unique chance to support your favorite libertarian magazine and purchase some funky gummy burgers at the same time. Where else can you do that? As always, you must be a Prime subscriber to enjoy the benefits of Amazon Prime Day. If you haven't already made the leap, you can try a free trial for 30 days. College students can purchase prime for 50 percent off the normal subscription price.

Now we wouldn't want to pressure you into spending extra money, but if you were planning on jumpstarting your life of crime by buying How to Become a Federal Criminal: An Illustrated Handbook for the Aspiring Offender, try using our affiliate links before making your decision.

Our readers already use Amazon for everyday items. For example, some of your fellow male readers practiced a little bit of self-care this year by incorporating a Neutrogena gel face wash into their skincare routine. The less dumpy you look in front of your socialist friends, the better your rant against Bernie Sanders' financial transactions tax will be received.

Peep this tactical spork, which we can only imagine will be super useful should you get lost on a camping trip.

The property rights nerds found comfort in The Grasping Hand: "Kelo v. City of New London" and the Limits of Eminent Domain, while the cinephiles went with Rosebud: The Story of Orson Welles. Some of you also found a gem in Bad for You: Exposing the War on Fun!.

Whether you're looking for SPAM, crotchless pantyhose, or even a game of Yahtzee, all products enjoyed by your fellow readers, remember to start shopping from our affiliate link so you can support Reason along the way.

(An important note: Even though we can see what our readers buy in the aggregate, we can't track specific purchases to individual readers. So, if you're planning on starting your own cartel with Narconomics: How to Run a Drug Cartel, you can trust that we won't snitch.)

As always, thank you for being our dear readers and choosing to support us with your unique purchases.