Episode 599 Scott Adams: Talking to Steve Hsu of Genomic Prediction, Using AI and Genomics to Predict Disease

Guest Steve Hsu, Cofounder of Genomic Prediction Using AI and genomic to detect disease Predictors now exist for about 20 diseases

Soon…DNA tests will be required for health insurance policies Or Single payer solution to reduce costs for the afflicted

Breaking the chain of disease within families Choosing a low-risk embryo to reduce genetic diseases Downs Syndrome is a CURRENT routine pregnancy test

EVERYBODY is a racist? “Racist” isn’t quite landing, it’s losing power from overuse So now…EVERYBODY is Xenophobic!

The “racist” claim has become racist and is losing its power President Trump has made “The Squad” the face of the Democrats Now Democrats must embrace or reject them

Antifa bomber got almost NO MSM coverage, why? Existing coverage omits that he was Antifa, why?



