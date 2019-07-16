The #1 supplement to soothe diabetic nerve pain

I’ve been very lucky. Even though I worry about heart disease and high blood pressure, I’ve never suffered from blood sugar problems or diabetes.

That’s not the case for a dear friend of mine living with severe nerve pain thanks to type 2 diabetes.

Diabetic neuropathy (damage to the nerves thanks to the blood sugar roller-coaster ride of diabetes) affects up to 65 percent of people with the disease. About 25 percent of diabetics live in pain from the condition.

And like in the case of my friend, finding relief can seem like a pipe dream.

Worse, most common medications used to treat neuropathy come with a list of side effects ranging from dizziness, weight gain, tremors and blurred vision to memory problems and more.

So, do you just give up? Are you doomed to live with nerve pain forever?

Luckily, the answer is no. There is a way to naturally overcome the pain of diabetic neuropathy using a simple supplement — one that’s proven to help with nerve pain and benefit the rest of your body, too.

The supplement is one I’m sure you’ve heard of before… fish oil.

Thanks to researchers at the VA Medical Center in Iowa City, we now know how powerful fish oil is when it comes to your nerves.

In extensive laboratory testing, the scientists discovered that specific compounds in fish oil, known as resolvins, not only help your nerves pass signals one to the other more efficiently, they also boost nerve health and keep them from dying or atrophying.

In other words, fish oil prevents and heals the damage to your nerves caused by your blood sugar problems and helps your nerves function better so you feel less pain.

As if that’s not enough of a reason to start taking fish oil if you have diabetes, I’ve got one more for you…

A study by Harvard researchers found that taking fish oil also helps moderate blood sugar levels. So, not only can it help stop your nerve pain, it can also help control your blood sugar, limiting further nerve damage.

And there are a few more findings that make taking fish oil if you’re a diabetic a no-brainer:

#1 – Supports kidney function

Up to 40 percent of people with diabetes eventually develop kidney problems, something taking fish oil might help prevent. A scientific study found that people taking higher doses of an omega-3 supplement maintained better kidney function than those taking lower doses.

#2 – Improved insulin sensitivity

Another study found taking fish oil could improve your insulin sensitivity and concluded that fish oil supplementation could help insulin resistance.

#3 – Heart protection

If you’re a diabetic, you probably already know your blood sugar problems increase your heart risk.

The good news is that multiple fish oil supplementation studies for diabetic patients have revealed that fish oil supports healthy triglycerides (bad fats in your blood), the elasticity of your artery walls and help keep blood pressure in the normal range.

All of that is good news if you’re living with diabetes.

But do you know how to choose the best fish oil supplement?

That may sound like a strange question, but not all fish oil is created equal.

You see, much of our world’s fish population is contaminated with dangerous toxins (think heavy metals, dioxins and mercury for a start) — toxins you definitely don’t want to be putting in your body even once, much less on a daily basis.

This makes purity critical.

That’s why I take krill oil. If you don’t know what krill oil is, here’s a quick introduction.

Krill are the tiny shrimp that other fish and whales eat. And because they’re at the bottom of the food chain, they aren’t exposed to toxins like large fish used in most fish oil.

Dollar for dollar, krill oil gives you the most bang for your buck, without the worry of contaminants.

