Episode 600 Scott Adams: Let’s Discuss a Tweet Because Everything Else Seems to be Fine

Trash talk tweets and trash talk outrage

CNN “Opinions” labeled as “Analysis”…why?

Conservatives have consistent rules, respect laws and constitution

We’re born with a genetic propensity to be liberal or conservative

“Woke” means there are good people and bigots, eliminate bigots “Enlightened” means you understand…everyone is a bigot Woke is broke

President Trump’s likely reelection means… …Iran can’t wait for someone softer than POTUS Only ONE Iranian needs to change their mind and allow peace



