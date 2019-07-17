It’s All Crumbling

A series of incidents that have occurred in close proximity to each other over the past several days are leading many to believe that technology is failing society and that U.S. infrastructure is collapsing faster than previously believed.

On Saturday, a wide swath of Manhattan’s West Side was plunged into darkness for several hours, and the electric company officials responsible for providing the power — Con Edison — are not sure why the failure occurred.

As reported by the New York Post, the company said in a statement late Sunday morning that it “will be conducting a diligent and vigorous investigation to determine the root cause of the incident.”

Further, ConEd, as the company is known locally, said:

Over the next several days and weeks, our engineers and planners will carefully examine the data and equipment performance relating to this event, and will share our findings with regulators and the public.

Ironically, the outage Saturday occurred on the 42nd anniversary of a large days-long outage in 1977 that affected all of New York City, leading to rioting, looting, and robberies.

In a separate report, the New York Post said ConEd warned on Monday that more outages could be coming as summer heat waves are expected over the next several weeks, leading analysts to believe that the problem is much more serious.

“We expect there could be service outages — those things happen during heat waves,” said Mike Clendenin, chief spokesman for ConEd during an appearance on local media.

Well, those things aren’t supposed to happen in a first-world country — let alone an internationally renowned city like the Big Apple.

