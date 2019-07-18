Content:

The tweets that dismantled the Democrat party, risk management

Is Omar and the squad an anchor, dragging down AOC? AOC star power made the squad, she’s the star At what point will AOC drop the squad to continue rising?

Hillary supporter, Harvard Ph.D Psychologist, Robert Epstein says… …In 2016, Google manipulated 2-10 million votes to Hillary

Google will be a LOT better at data and vote manipulation in 2020 In 2024…Google will decide who becomes President,

Where will Bernie’s votes go, once he drops out?

Mining the moon SOON, for extremely valuable helium 3

Indonesia bringing a thorium reactor online soon, safe nuclear energy

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 601 Scott Adams: “Send Her Back”, Google Rigging the Election, Mining the Moon appeared first on Scott Adam's Blog.