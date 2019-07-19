Content:
- Dr. Drew talks about dangerous disease outbreaks in Los Angeles
- Bubonic plague, typhus, TB, typhoid fever
- What can be done? @DrDrew
- Resolution debate: Is Antifa a domestic terrorist organization?
- “Send her back” chant and President Trump
- Deeply offended role-playing, and the outrage awards
- S.E. Cupp wins for her performance
- Allegations of Omar getting into America illegally
- Rand Paul MIGHT be the most trustworthy person in politics
- He seems to be completely free from political wind
- Negotiating tip for Iran: Become America’s ally
- President Trump’s tweet take-down of NYT Thomas Friedman
- Is it possible for people to SAY bad things…and NOT be bad people?
- Offensive and racist are two different things
If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:
I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.
The post Episode 602 Scott Adams: Dr. Drew Talks About LA Apocalypse, Trump’s Tweet, Iran appeared first on Scott Adam's Blog.