Episode 602 Scott Adams: Dr. Drew Talks About LA Apocalypse, Trump’s Tweet, Iran

Dr. Drew talks about dangerous disease outbreaks in Los Angeles Bubonic plague, typhus, TB, typhoid fever What can be done? @DrDrew

Resolution debate: Is Antifa a domestic terrorist organization?

“Send her back” chant and President Trump

Deeply offended role-playing, and the outrage awards S.E. Cupp wins for her performance

Allegations of Omar getting into America illegally

Rand Paul MIGHT be the most trustworthy person in politics He seems to be completely free from political wind

Negotiating tip for Iran: Become America’s ally

President Trump’s tweet take-down of NYT Thomas Friedman

Is it possible for people to SAY bad things…and NOT be bad people? Offensive and racist are two different things



