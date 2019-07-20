Content:

Guest: Bill Pulte talks about helping veterans and philanthropy

Reversing how we think about the blight of abandoned buildings #TwitterPhilanthropy @CodeOfVets @Pulte

Demonstration: College student opinions are easily manipulated

World renowned robot scientist…robots can’t understand concepts?

President Trump speaks to Kanye about helping A$AP in Sweden Told PM of Sweden, he would personally vouch for his bail

Bubonic plague pending in LA, huge numbers of rats and homeless

Iran seizes UK oil tanker…does Iran want war?

Who is responsible for the health effects of Trump Presidency?

President Trump said Puerto Rico government is massively corrupt MSM and Dems mocked him…2 years later, they agree?

President Trump said there’s a crisis at the border MSM and Dems mocked him…1 year later, they agree?

Joe Biden needs to “find a spine” in next debate, per CNN Van Jones

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 603 Scott Adams: Talking with Bill Pulte @Pulte About St. Louis Blight, AC Giveaway, Veteran Gift appeared first on Scott Adam's Blog.