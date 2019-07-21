Episode 604 Scott Adams: Talking About FaceApp, Disappearing Democrats and More

Content:

The amazing near-future potential for merging people and machines

Are we the cloned minds or simulations of people who lived before?

Immigration is broken, “the machine” versus “the philosophy”

Ted Cruz and AOC working on some things together Donations to help increase comfort at the detention centers

Viewer questions for Scott

