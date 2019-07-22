Brickbat: Nosing Around

Documents released by Kentucky's State Board of Elections shows two staffers in the secretary of state's office used their access to voter registration data to look up information on members of agencies investigating the secretary of state's office as well as others. The Executive Branch Ethics Commission and the Personnel Cabinet are investigating the secretary of state's office for a number of concerns, including whether staffers accessed databases to find the political affiliation of employees and people who had applied for jobs with the department. Secretary of State Alison Lundergan says all searches were done for legitimate purposes.