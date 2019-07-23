Episode 606 Scott Adams: Water Thrown at Police, Iran Peace Talks, Predictions, MyPillow Persuasion

Content:

Releasing kids from Obama’s cages

President Trump begins calling the squad RACIST The squad frames everything in terms of race President Trump frames everything in terms of America first

Does Iran have a system of government that is capable of peace?

Police assaulted…and they just walked away Were they ordered to allow themselves to be abused?

Mike Lindell’s strong MyPillow persuasion techniques

PragerU does a good job debunking of the “Fine People” HOAX

YouTube demonetizing both me and David Pakman for political talk

Pharma costs down for 1st time ever…President Trump gets credit

Shepard Smith’s stunning talent during PR Governor interview

