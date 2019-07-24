Episode 607 Scott Adams: Othram CEO David Mittleman About Genome Crime Solving, Mueller Reruns

Content:
- DNA provides height prediction, eye color, general characteristics
- Reconstructing damaged DNA samples from crime scenes
- “Touch DNA” and DNA by sniffing the air
- Othram – Justice through genomics https://www.othram.com
- Cameras everywhere and DNA ID advancements
- All major crimes may soon be solvable
- Mueller isn’t presenting an image that gives confidence in testimony
- Expect a ton of forgettable news from Mueller’s testimony
- DOJ opening MAJOR tech investigation
- Google has two bad options and an unsolvable problem
- Omar and Tlaib’s old tweets paint an interesting picture
- Andrew Yang’s favorite curse word and his poll numbers
