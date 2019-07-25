Episode 608 Scott Adams: Mueller, Mueller, Mueller and More Mueller

Content:

Mueller didn’t appear competent Mueller did NOT investigate Steele dossier or Fusion GPS? Conclusion: Mueller Report was a disservice and a disgrace

Expect age related questions to now hound Pelosi, Biden, Bernie

Tucker Carlson notes that there’s NO direct evidence Putin involved “Appears” to be, “seems” to be Russian interference

Will Boris Johnson dig into what UK knew about Steele Dossier?

Epstein episode yesterday in jail, assault or suicide attempt?

Democrat mental health issues… Anti-Trumpers were SO WRONG about everything, for 3 years The challenges of maintaining Trump hatred

Mueller allowed the anti-Trump people to believe they aren’t insane When even a Philip Mudd says “shut up and move on”, it’s time

AOC will soon realize, the squad is substantially damaging her brand

Mike Lindell, MyPillow guy considering a run against Omar

Dan Crenshaw has a VERY strong brand, he has a full toolbox

