AFTERLIFE—According to sources in the afterlife, local man Warren Peterson encountered his creator after dying this afternoon.
The post Man Standing Before God Explains How Much Worse The Other Political Party Was appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
AFTERLIFE—According to sources in the afterlife, local man Warren Peterson encountered his creator after dying this afternoon.
The post Man Standing Before God Explains How Much Worse The Other Political Party Was appeared first on The Babylon Bee.