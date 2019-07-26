From a Transcript I Just Read,

THE COURT: [T]he deposition transcript is long, I think. I would suggest to plaintiff that he answer the questions directly; and then, shut up.
[PLAINTIFF'S COUNSEL]: He is a professor, your Honor.
THE COURT: That may be part of the problem.
