Content:

Is Joe Lockhart the worst human being in the entire world?

“Baltimore is rodent infested”…Is that anti-rat or pro-rat?

Host Victor Blackwell’s emotional tear-up

The only hope for Baltimore, is to go after their leaders

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 611 Scott Adams: Baltimore, Joe Lockhart and Other Disasters appeared first on Scott Adam's Blog.