Chuck Grassley Accidentally Lies In State For Few Hours After Drifting Off In Capitol Rotunda

WASHINGTON—Surrounded by onlookers, former colleagues, and Supreme Court Justices paying respect to the slumbering U.S. Senator, Chuck Grassley (R-IA) accidentally lay in state for a few hours Monday after drifting off in the Capitol rotunda. “Today, we honor a giant of the United States Senate, a devoted father, and…
Read more...
WASHINGTON—Surrounded by onlookers, former colleagues, and Supreme Court Justices paying respect to the slumbering U.S. Senator, Chuck Grassley (R-IA) accidentally lay in state for a few hours Monday after drifting off in the Capitol rotunda. “Today, we honor a giant of the United States Senate, a devoted father, and…
Read more...