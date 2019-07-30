Episode 613 Scott Adams: Let’s Play “Is the President a Racist or do I Have TDS?”

Content:

Let’s play “Is the President racist, or do I have TDS?

Elijah Cummings is failing his job, and only President Trump can say it

Alyssa Milano feels “hopeless”…her nightmare illusion

Democrats want to prevent discussion of Baltimore’s issues…why? Preventing discussion prevents solutions

Kamala…if you want to win the nomination tonight, here’s how Bring up AGE…cause everybody is thinking it, nobody saying it

We shouldn’t judge public figures by actions over 20 years ago Nobody is the same person they were 20 years ago Is it fair to judge a person by who they were 20 years ago?

Republicans are spring-loaded to be helpful…they love it Play by the rules and Republicans will love you, it’s easy



