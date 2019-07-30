Is daily aspirin therapy safe?

Allopathic medicine would like you to take it as gospel that daily aspirin therapy lowers your risk of heart attack. This is because they have a vested interest in you believing that you need a drug for proper heart health. Yet aspirin doesn’t lower cholesterol. It doesn’t lower blood pressure. It doesn’t lower high blood sugar in Type 2 diabetes, and it doesn’t reduce excess body fat.

The supposed “benefit” of taking a daily aspirin is that it thins the blood and stops internal clots. But what you must know is that aspirin’s only effect is on eiconsanoids. Aspirin reduces the production of bad eicosanoids that prompt platelet aggregation such as thromboxane A2.

When you bleed, your blood’s clotting cells, called platelets, build up at the site of your wound. The platelets help seal the opening in your blood vessel to stop bleeding. This clotting can also happen within the vessels that supply your heart with blood.

If your blood vessels are already narrowed from the buildup of plaque in your arteries, fatty material in your vessel lining can burst. Then, a blood clot could form and block the artery. This stops blood flow to the heart and causes a heart attack.

Aspirin is a synthetic drug, and I have always been opposed to aspirin, as any drug. But continuous study dilutes some of my hard conviction against aspirin. We should let our body decide when we have marginal conviction. It is possible that in some instances pharmacology can work with what Robert Atkins called complementary medicine.

I say this because aspirin can possibly reduce the clumping action of platelets, however, you must make your own decision, because aspirin has many dangerous side effects, as do almost all synthetic drugs.

These include:

• Stroke caused by a burst blood vessel. While daily aspirin can help prevent a clot-related stroke, it may increase your risk of a hemorrhagic stroke.

• Gastrointestinal bleeding. Daily aspirin use increases your risk of developing a stomach ulcer. If you have a bleeding ulcer or bleeding anywhere else in your gastrointestinal tract, taking aspirin will cause it to bleed more. People who regularly take aspirin and drink alcohol can have an increased risk of stomach bleeding.

There are natural ways to lower your risks for both heart attack and stroke that don’t involve taking aspirin and risking stroke or gastrointestinal bleeding.

• Control your blood sugar — High blood sugar causes damage to your blood vessels. Control your blood sugar through exercise and lowering the amount of unhealthy carbs and sugars in your diet.

• Get moving — Regular physical activity is a proven way to lower your blood pressure and reduce your chance of heart attack and stroke. Get out and take a walk, ride your bike or head to the gym. The choice of activity is less important than the fact that you’re moving.

• Kick the habit — Smoking, like diabetes, damages your blood vessels and one of the best things you can do for your health is to throw out those cigarettes.

• Support the health of your heart and blood vessels — Keeping a healthy heart and blood vessels is the first step in lowering your risk of heart attack and stroke. Certain supplements support this health.

These include:

• Vitamin K2 — One of the most damaging things that can happen in your blood vessels is the buildup of calcium that makes them stiff and inflexible. This happens when you don’t have enough vitamin K2 to act as a shuttle service — transporting the calcium in your body to your bones where it belongs and keeping it out of the fragile walls of your blood vessels.

• Nitrosigine® — A combination of L-arginine and arginine silicate, Nitrosigine® increases the amount of nitric oxide (N-O) in your blood vessels so that they relax to support a healthy blood pressure while at the same time strengthening and boosting the flexibility of your artery walls.

• NSK-SD® Nattokinase — One of your body’s most important processes is to form a mesh-like composition of proteins called fibrin to stop the bleeding when you’re cut and then dissolve the clot once the danger of bleeding is past.

The problem is, after age 40, we don’t produce enough plasmin to effectively remove fibrin. This causes blood to thicken and circulation to slow. That’s where nattokinase comes in.

It helps safely and naturally dissolve fibrin quickly, which allows your blood to flow smoothly.

• CoQ10 — CoQ10 is one of the most researched compounds when it comes to heart health. More than 300 studies have demonstrated the cardiovascular health benefits of CoQ10, including its ability to help your heart cells, normalize blood pressure and reduce free radicals which can damage your heart and blood vessels.

You can find all four of these nutrients to help boost your heart and blood vessel health in the supplement that I take each day, Peak Cardio Platinum .

