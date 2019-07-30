U.S.—A new printing of the Unitarian Universalist hymnal just contains one song: John Lennon's "Imagine."
The post New Unitarian Universalist Hymnal Just Contains John Lennon's 'Imagine' appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
