New York Fire Commissioners Call for New 9/11 Investigation

“All three buildings were destroyed by carefully planned, orchestrated and executed controlled demolition.” – Professor Lynn Margulis, Department of Geosciences, University of Massachusetts at Amherst and National Academy of Science member, one of many academics who have been very outspoken regarding 9/11 (source) (source)

Nearly 18 years after the tragedies that occurred on 9/11, the event is still serving as a massive wake up tool for humanity as more and more people become aware of the facts about our world that are hard to swallow. The good news is that awareness sparks change, and truth is a great catalyst to cause a shift in consciousness, a change in mass perception about what’s really happening on our planet. When we change the way we look at things, the things we look at change. 9/11 has woken up millions of people, as thousands of architects, engineers, scientists and firefighters continue to create awareness about why they question the official explanation given to us by the US government regarding the events that day. Not only that, but numerous academics have become involved, with multiple studies published in physics and engineering journals concluding that all three towers must have been brought down by a controlled demolition. For example, a University of Alaska Fairbanks study looked at building 7. You can access the full study here. A paper titled “15 Years Later: on the physics of high-rise building collapses” in the European Scientific Journal also presents evidence for a controlled demolition.

Because of 9/11, other false flag attacks like what we saw in Syria with regards to the supposed chemical gas attacks were much easier to accomplish. At the end of the day, the evidence speaks for itself, and in this age of mass censorship, the people are taking it upon themselves to seek out information that the global elite does not want us to know about.

This is precisely why they’ve captured Julian Assange, because Wikileaks was publishing information that was not a threat to “national security,” but rather a threat to political and elitist agendas, agendas that are highly unethical, immoral and practically unbelievable. The fact that it seems unbelievable is why a lot of evidence and credible sources in support of 9/11 being a controlled demolition are often deemed “conspiracy theories.”

The latest news? Architects and Engineers for 9/11 truth, a nonprofit organization of architects, engineers, and affiliates dedicated to establishing the truth about the events of September 11, 2001, have shared the following information:

They started off by saying the Pledge of Allegiance. Ten minutes later, they were reading the text of a resolution claiming the existence of “overwhelming evidence” that “pre-planted explosives . . . caused the destruction of the three World Trade Center buildings.” And so it was, on July 24, 2019 — nearly 18 years after the horrific attacks that traumatized a nation and changed the world forever — the Franklin Square and Munson Fire District, which oversees a volunteer fire department serving a hamlet of 30,000 residents just outside of Queens, New York, became the first legislative body in the country to officially support a new investigation into the events of 9/11. The resolution, drafted and introduced by Commissioner Christopher Gioia, was unanimously approved by the five commissioners. Members of the audience — including the families of fallen firefighters Thomas J. Hetzel and Robert Evans, both Franklin Square natives — joined in solemn but celebratory applause after the fifth “ay” was spoken.

In the picture above (cover photo), you can see the Franklin Square and Munson Fire District commissioners: Philip F. Malloy, Jr (left), Dennis G. Lyons (second from left): Joseph M. Torregrossa (center); Christopher L. Gioia (second from right); Les Saltzman (right).

The department lost one of their own on 9/11, Thomas J. Hetzel. He was a full-time member of the New York Fire Department but was also a volunteer firefighter in Franklin Square. Hetzel’s widow, parents and sister were all in attendance.

The Hetzel and Evans families were very appreciative of the proceedings, they know it’s an uphill struggle. But at least they have hope, which is something they haven’t had in a long time.” – Christopher L. Gioia (second from the right in the cover picture atop the artcile)

It’s not surprising at all for a fire department to support a new investigation into 9/11, and that’s because they were first responders, and many of them heard bombs going off in the building. Here is a video of two firefighters discussing how secondary explosions occurred immediately before the collapse of the Twin Towers, after the planes had already hit. Multiple firefighters have come forward sharing this type of information.

The reason why this is happening is because the department and what seems to be an overwhelming majority of firefighters believe that “pre-planted explosives and/or incendiaries — not just airplanes and the ensuing fires — caused the destruction of the three World Trade Center buildings, killing the vast majority of the victims who perished that day.”

How come this kind of thing continues to go completely ignored by mainstream media? These are professionals–fire fighters that were on site, academics, architects and engineers–and there are thousands of them.

The press release goes on to state:

Besides the commissioners’ desire to see justice done for their fallen brothers and deceased neighbors, the driving force behind the resolution was a petition filed last year with United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey S. Berman by the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry, outlining the evidence of the World Trade Center’s explosive demolition on 9/11. The U.S. Attorney’s Office notified the Lawyers’ Committee in November that it would indeed comply with the federal statute requiring the U.S. Attorney to present the petition to a special grand jury. The news set off a wave of hope, among those paying attention, that the wheels of justice were finally beginning to move in the right direction.

The Franklin Square and Munson Fire District 9/11 Resolution

Below is the full resolution from the district. I’d like to highlight in bold this statement: “Whereas, the overwhelming evidence presented in said petition demonstrates beyond any doubt that pre-planted explosives and/or incendiaries — not just airplanes and the ensuing fires — caused the destruction of the three World Trade Center buildings, killing the vast majority of the victims who perished that day.”

Whereas, the attacks of September 11, 2001, are inextricably and forever tied to the Franklin Square and Munson Fire Department; Whereas, on September 11, 2001, while operating at the World Trade Center in New York City, firefighter Thomas J. Hetzel, badge #290 of Hook and Ladder Company #1, Franklin Square and Munson Fire Department of New York, was killed in performance of his duties, along with 2,976 other emergency responders and civilians; Whereas, members of the Franklin Square and Munson Fire Department were called upon to assist in the subsequent rescue and recovery operations and cleanup of the World Trade Center site, afflicting many of them with life-threatening illnesses as a result of breathing the deadly toxins present at the site; Whereas, the Board of Fire Commissioners of the Franklin Square and Munson Fire District recognizes the significant and compelling nature of the petition before the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York reporting un-prosecuted federal crimes at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, and calling upon the United States Attorney to present that petition to a Special Grand Jury pursuant to the United States Constitution and 18 U.S.C. SS 3332(A); Whereas, the overwhelming evidence presented in said petition demonstrates beyond any doubt that pre-planted explosives and/or incendiaries — not just airplanes and the ensuing fires — caused the destruction of the three World Trade Center buildings, killing the vast majority of the victims who perished that day; Whereas, the victims of 9/11, their families, the people of New York City, and our nation deserve that every crime related to the attacks of September 11, 2001, be investigated to the fullest and that every person who was responsible face justice; NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Fire Commissioners of the Franklin Square and Munson Fire District fully supports a comprehensive federal grand jury investigation and prosecution of every crime related to the attacks of September 11, 2001, as well as any and all efforts by other government entities to investigate and uncover the full truth surrounding the events of that horrible day.

The Implications of an official Recognition of a Controlled Demolition

Will there ever be an official investigation? Prior to his presidency, Donald Trump shared why he believes 9/11 was a controlled demolition. You would think he would open up a new investigation, but presidents say things during their campaigns and are then somehow compromised and influenced in other ways after elections.

The acknowledgement of a controlled demolition means our government lied to us on that day. It also means that the elite and their use of mainstream media to brand those who question 9/11 as ‘conspiracy theorists’ would finally become exposed, and that the ones who claim to be going after “terrorists” and condemning these attacks are possibly the same ones who are conducting these attacks.

Think about that for a minute!

