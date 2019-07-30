LOS ANGELES, CA—A promising new prospect has been signed by the Los Angeles Sparks: previously unknown basketball player Lebronna James.
The post Promising New Prospect Lebronna James Expected To Dominate WNBA appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
LOS ANGELES, CA—A promising new prospect has been signed by the Los Angeles Sparks: previously unknown basketball player Lebronna James.
The post Promising New Prospect Lebronna James Expected To Dominate WNBA appeared first on The Babylon Bee.