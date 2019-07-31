Content:

The left is having a seriously bad identity crisis

Reviewing the Democrat candidate performances from last night

WSJ article mentions my help debunking the “Fine People” HOAX

Don Lemon’s AMAZINGLY UNPROFESSIONAL question Weren’t CNN people embarrassed?

How many things do Democrats believe…that are HALLUCINATIONS?

Bernie says they need to push big ideas that aren’t practical… …in order to beat President Trump? Are Democrats allowed to admit that?

Trevor Noah’s clarity in observing what’s tripping up the Democrats

ZERO mention of Russian collusion during a 3 hour Democrat debate?

Controversy update: WhenHub’s Interface App for witness source info NYT and WaPo articles both mention the controversy News organizations exist because they can monetize disasters



If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 614 Scott Adams: The Democrat Debate, Open Borders and Whatever Trouble I’ve Caused Lately appeared first on Scott Adam's Blog.