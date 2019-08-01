Brickbat: Steamed

Heritage train companies, which run steam engine tours, will have to shell out big money to retrofit passenger cars to comply with new safety regulations in the United Kingdom. The new rules mandate the cars must have bars over the windows to keep passengers from leaning out. And the companies must install central locking systems that keep doors from being opened until the trains come to a complete stop. The train cars had operated for 70 years without incident until 2016, when a man died after leaning out of a window and striking his head on a signal gantry.