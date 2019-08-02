Content:

Where are Biden voters going as his numbers drop?

Kamala acts like she doesn’t believe she belongs in the Oval Office Her voice and mannerisms project lack of confidence

Don Lemon’s interview of Pastor Bill Owens…digging HARD for dirt

RDL Don Lemon stating his opinions as facts If Don Lemon BELIEVES something…does that make it a fact?

“Nobody wins a trade war”…really? What’s the alternative? In the past, we INTENTIONALLY accepted unfair (to us) deals Is it time to stop propping up other countries at our expense?

Inner city problems are a SYSTEMS issue Existing systems prevent money and resources from helping Bill Pulte, is effective because his SYSTEM is effective

Most current problems are SYSTEMS and DESIGN problems

The post Episode 616 Scott Adams: Racist Don Lemon, Racist Voters and Trump Derangement Syndrome appeared first on Scott Adam's Blog.