Natalie Portman To Play New Thor But Will Still Ask A Man To Hammer Stuff For Her

SAN DIEGO, CA—Marvel stole the show at the annual San Diego Comic Convention last month, announcing a new lineup of movies, TV shows and virtue signals to be added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some of the announcements were expected, such as Captain America Ignores 70 Years’ Worth Of Preventable Tragedies, Captain Marvel and the Search for a Personality, and the reboot of the Fantastic Four reboot.

