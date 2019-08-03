Episode 617 Scott Adams: Professional Hypnotist Will Cure Your Trump Derangement Syndrome

Content:

The Don Lemon rule: If you think someone is racist, then they are

Crime infested or rodent infested…the Baltimore debate continues

Humorless scold Nikki Haley

NK short-range missile tests NOT a violation per President Trump

A$AP Rocky is headed home

AOC staff head moves on…so what?

Are people with TDS aware on some level…that their TDS isn’t real? Does TDS allow people to keep their identity and lifestyle?



