Episode 618 Scott Adams: Let’s Talk About the Very Bad Day

Some blame President Trump…for crimes committed by media Media influence enflames people and situations for profit Did the “Fine People” HOAX or others influence shooters?

Complicated things aren’t driven by a single variable

Media enflaming the public with untrue reporting, for political gain Aren’t they partly responsible for actions of radicalized?

Would fair and unbiased reporting… …SAVE LIVES but sacrifice media profit? Would media shareholders accept less profit to save lives?



