Brickbat: What a Rush

Claiborne County, Tenn., Deputy Cody Lankford said he was afraid fellow deputy Noah Arnwine had blown somebody's head off. The two were returning from an inmate transport with Lankford driving when Arnwine pointed a gun towards the windshield of their vehicle and fired a shot into rush-hour traffic on Interstate 75 last year. Lankford said he did not believe Arnwine meant to fire the gun but said Arnwine should not be in any job where he handles firearms. Then assistant-chief deputy Mark Ellis, who investigated the matter, recommended Arnwine be fired. Sheriff Bob Brooks disagreed and kept Arnwine on. Brooks told local media he did suspend Arnwine but refused to release details of the suspension.