Evil Killing by the US Relies on Willful Indifference

“I come and stand at every door

But none can hear my silent tread

I knock and yet remain unseen

For I am dead for I am dead

I’m only seven though I died

In Hiroshima long ago

I’m seven now as I was then

When children die they do not grow

My hair was scorched by swirling flame

My eyes grew dim my eyes grew blind

Death came and turned my bones to dust

And that was scattered by the wind

I need no fruit I need no rice

I need no sweets nor even bread

I ask for nothing for myself

For I am dead for I am dead

All that I need is that for peace

You fight today you fight today

So that the children of this world

Can live and grow and laugh and play

– The Girl Child” ~Nazim Hitmet

This week marks another horrible anniversary of the two single largest terrorist acts ever perpetrated by any nation against mankind. That nation was the United States, and its victims were Japanese civilians. Hiroshima was bombed on August 6th, and Nagasaki was bombed on August 9th, 1945. Over 200,000 innocent people, mostly women and children, were immediately obliterated from the face of the earth for a lie. Many tens of thousands more have died since that time due to that murderous event.

How was it possible that hundreds of thousands of men, women, and children of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were burned alive by U.S. atomic bombs, and their cities destroyed, while the U.S. masses remained apathetic to their plight? That apathy remains in place even today.

There is no less guilt for those who do nothing to stop evil acts than there is for those who commit them. Indifference is a most vile trait of human existence, but indifference toward the mass starvation, torture, and murder of innocents for political purposes may be the worst of all.

Indifference is the opposite of love, it is the opposite of good, and it is the opposite of anything of value. It is worse than hate. Apathy in the face of depravity has become common among many around the world, but especially so in this make-believe land of the free called America. This attitude of emptiness breeds despair, but it is important to remember that the evildoers among us can only succeed in their efforts of madness so long as those watching remain silent and do nothing.

Those heinous acts of extreme violence and death like the bombing of innocent civilians in Hiroshima and Nagasaki should be remembered so that it never happens again. But it does happen over and over, as this country’s ruling class and its military industrial complex continue to murder innocents every day. Truman and his advisors lied to the American public, and withheld the information that Japan offered to surrender much in advance of the bombings. In other words, the bombings were the premeditated murder of innocent women and children just to advance a political agenda.

I have been to both Hiroshima and Nagasaki and studied what happened there. My wife was raised in Kokura, Japan and her family still resides there. Kokura was the second target for the atomic bomb, but was passed over after multiple attempts, which failed due to adverse weather conditions. Nagasaki was the alternate bombsite on the 9th, and was mercilessly destroyed.

Those responsible for that carnage were evil monsters, and the stated plan was to only bomb civilian cities and targets, cities that were unscathed by previous bombings, so that the massive destruction could be calculated and measured. This was purposeful wickedness beyond the imagination of any decent and moral human being. The elected rulers of America were allowed to do the things they did with total immunity, and with the blessing of the public at large.

Today, much more is known about the intent of the political class and its elitist controllers, but it seems as if there is much more apathy today than at anytime in the past. How can this be? How can a more informed citizenry continue to hide their heads in the sand, and worship the nation state apparatus and its agents of force in the military? This is a travesty, and exposes the success achieved by the elites to brainwash the public into supporting any kind of butchery and mass murder under the guise that they are protecting the nation from non-existent monsters from afar. Societal weakness at this level deserves no respect or admiration whatsoever. It deserves only contempt. There is no excuse for such complicity in acts of war. The truth that must be accepted is that it is not just the government that should be blamed for all its heinous acts, but that each and every citizen who stands silent in the face of that evil committed in their name is fully responsible as well.

The bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were but two unconscionable acts of carnage in a horrible war that saw tens of millions die for the benefit of the powerbrokers that rule the world. But those events solidified in the minds of the weak masses a tolerance for the unspeakable, and a total disregard for humanity. The acceptance of such brazen acts as these set in motion a collective coldness that has allowed for a future of unlimited brutality.

The people of this country who value peace must rise up and fight against the continued slaughter of innocents in order to regain any sanity. Those who do not speak out to force a stop to these aggressive wars and killing, those who continue to blindly support the status quo, will be as guilty as those who prosecute war. They should be left with only shame and humiliation.

