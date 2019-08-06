PORTLAND, OR—Local woman Jennifer Hapley was laughing at a joke her friend told as the two waited for the bus on Tuesday.
The post Woman Laughs At Joke, Immediately Hauled Away By Feminism Enforcement Officer appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
PORTLAND, OR—Local woman Jennifer Hapley was laughing at a joke her friend told as the two waited for the bus on Tuesday.
The post Woman Laughs At Joke, Immediately Hauled Away By Feminism Enforcement Officer appeared first on The Babylon Bee.