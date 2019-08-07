An Open Letter to “Democratic Socialists” Visiting Atlanta

Dear democratic socialists coming to town, The Democratic Socialists of America is holding its annual conference in Atlanta at the beginning of August. As a newly minted Atlantan (by way of Lithuania), I welcome you. But I also want to ask you a favor. Defining Terms

If you want to argue for single-payer healthcare, high taxes, or any other big government policies—fine, do that. Just don’t call it “democratic socialism.”

For those of you who have not experienced socialism, the term “democratic socialism” might seem innocent or perhaps even idealistic. As someone who has lived under it, for me, socialism is oppression, occupation, mass murder, severe material deprivation, and complete lack of freedom.And tacking on the word “democratic” doesn’t change things. Socialism has never been democratic.

Yet, in a spirit of freedom, I would wholeheartedly defend your right to use the term “democratic socialism.” I simply ask you not to. Using that term is not merely adopting the latest politically “woke” branding. It is to rehabilitate an ideology responsible for some of history’s greatest atrocities (and many of today’s as well).