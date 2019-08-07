Episode 621 Scott Adams: The Mental Illness Crisis Turning Democrats into FAKE NEWS ZOMBIES

Content:

Democrats are implementing a trade war against America Financially penalizing Americans for their political beliefs Isn’t that a trade war…Joaquin Castro?

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace…“misspoke? What’s wrong with Nicolle Wallace?

Reza Aslan wants someone “eradicated”?

CNN FAKE NEWS Chyron: “Trump Inspired Terrorism”

Immigration debate curiosity… NO Democrat has said HOW MUCH immigration is okay NO Democrat has even been ASKED the question

Extra people = extra crime How much additional CRIME is acceptable to you? If you can’t put a number on it, you aren’t sincere What impact will your policy have on the country…in 10 years?

Has Presidential candidate Andrew Yang told a direct lie yet? Is he the ONLY Democrat candidate who has NOT directly lied?

Maybe only 1/3 to 2/3 of all adult humans are capable in today’s world 1. Mental health issues 2. Addiction issues 3. Mentally incapable of functioning in modern society

Blog post link: https://t.co/SVOAjI1Cda How to Determine Who is Hallucinating About Politics



