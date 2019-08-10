Episode 624 Scott Adams: Epstein Taking the Big Dirt-Nap, Word-Thinking, Civil Trade War

Content:

Doesn’t “suicide watch” involve somebody…watching?

Is Trump doing good things for America just to irritate Bill Maher? Bill Maher continues hoping American economy tanks

Domestic trade war being pushed HARD by the Democrats A trade war with ourselves, within our country Will it achieve Bill Maher’s recession wishes and hopes?

Andrew Yang weasel words, “people view him as racist” Litmus test for Democrat Candidates?

Donny Deutsch says support President Trump, you’re a racist Is he intentionally attempting to create a race war?

The “Fine People” HOAX is raging again nationally What’s MISSING from this story and all the coverage?

Michael Moore is credible on the left and questioning GND Green energy market…is a scam, per Michael Moore?

3 pillars support the Democrat party, and they’re all collapsing Russian Collusion HOAX Fine people HOAX Economic predictions for climate change HOAX



