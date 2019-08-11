Episode 625 Scott Adams: Jeffrey Epstein, Donny Deutsch, NRA

Content:

Donnie Deutsch continues to fan red-hot glowing embers…but why?

Why wasn’t Epstein on suicide watch? Willful dereliction of duty or Institutional incompetence?

State Department policy update… Comparing Israel policy to Nazi policy is anti-semitic Is Donny Deutsch in violation of this policy?

Can the NRA self-police ALL gun owners to reduce gun violence? NO NRA member has ever been a mass shooter Could they be incorporated to help ID and reduce danger?

to reduce gun violence? Yang cries on stage, lots of empathy…but a leader who cries in public?

“Slow-Joe” as a nickname for Joe Biden

as a nickname for Joe Biden Massive consumption of mass shootings in movies, TV, video games… …What influence do they have, for anyone “near the edge”?



