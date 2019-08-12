Episode 626 Scott Adams: Epstein Theories, Bad Media Persuasion, Bad Pattern Recognition, Gun Control

Content:

Massive incompetence is the norm for large organizations Prisons are large organizations…are they an exception?

WaPo mass shooting list, journalism or partisan politics persuasion?

If you don’t understand the “Bible Code” phenomena… …you don’t understand the reality you live in

Coincidences and proof are different things BOTH political parties package coincidences… …for persuasion of the public

“Top of Mind” concept and brainwashing

President Trump speaks HONESTLY We see his HONEST opinions in his way of speaking Interpretations of his honest opinions…NOT necessarily honest

President Trump…TREATS EVERYONE THE SAME Treat President Trump with respectful disagreement, no worries “All” you have to do then, is out-negotiate him Treat the President unfairly or disrespectfully…he hits back

You’ll NEVER see a productive gun control debate, here’s why

