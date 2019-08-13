21st Century Politics

“A certain type of person strives to become a master over all, and to extend his force, his will to power, and to subdue all that resists it. But he encounters the power of others, and comes to an arrangement, a union, with those that are like him: thus they work together to serve the will to power. And the process goes on.”

~ Friedrich Nietzsche

This process referred to by Nietzsche is the process of one class gaining power, money, and control over another. This is the goal of the political class and those who run for high office. For those few elected who do not aspire to this goal initially, they soon succumb to the irresistible lust for power and self-importance, either voluntarily, by threat, or by pressure from their true masters. Once this transition is complete, the single defining purpose of the ruling class is achieved through organized cooperation amongst the corrupt. This is the essence of politics.

The nature of the political class is like that of a partnership, where regardless of individual beliefs or desires, only one agenda is primary. The end result is a meeting of the minds of this union, so that collectively, they can achieve the single proper outcome. Individual needs are secondary, but not forgotten in this political circus, and are pursued through a type of publically staged animosity that leaves the false impression that one side is against the other. This is the most deceptive characteristic of this deadly game, but it is a key component in keeping the common voters at each other’s throats so that they are distracted and not aware of the growth of power and control over them.

In other words, the political class bathes in the same dirty tub, and when bathing in feces, none are ever truly clean. They live by empty promises and lies, and compromise is their manner of survival. They have voluntarily chosen to be a part of the most corrupt venture and greatest failure of mankind, government. Because of this, most should never be admired or trusted.

But in this country they are admired and trusted, at least by those who run to the polls every election. They hope their guy or gal gets in so that all will be better this time around, as if that has ever happened. So while the politicians seeking to stay in power continue to bathe in feces, the public at large continues to bathe in ignorance. This is a match made in hell.

We now live in a backward world. We live in a world where political trimmers and murderers are lauded and adored while those who tell the truth and expose state corruption are vilified. While Trump and the conservatives are levying brutal sanctions on much of the planet, driving entire populations of men, women and children to starvation and disease, those heroes like Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning are dying in prison for exposing the truth about power. At the same time, a cadre of liberal politicians are actively advocating total Marxism, while there is violence in the streets, and the common people are at each other’s throats.

It is difficult to define and fully understand the mass transformation that must occur in order for society as a whole to stop thinking. When this happens, the citizenry becomes confused, and extreme apathy gains favor among the general population. This is exactly what the political class seeks, as non-thinking individuals are very easy to manipulate and divide. Once this division is in place, general chaos is the result, and any moral foundation is shattered.

“There are no human gods here, just hoods who think they are.”

~ Fakeer Ishavardas

In times like these, people grasp for any savior, as empty hope replaces intelligent thought and action as the only option. During prolonged periods of human turmoil, political saviors abound, and seem to come out of the woodwork. We are seeing this phenomenon now right before our eyes. The worse things become, the more corrupt the political class, as the most criminal and deplorable tend to rise to the top. But as George Orwell so honestly stated, “A people that elect corrupt politicians, imposters, thieves and traitors are not victims, but accomplices.” The acceptance of this fact is necessary for any possibility for a future return to a free society.

In these circumstances, right or left is irrelevant, as the breakdown of our culture is due to both sides racing toward absurdity. This race can only lead to complete pandemonium. The consequences of recent societal behavior have led to the abandonment of caring, of mutual respect, of morals, and of human kindness. This can only lead to deception and despair.

We are getting ever closer to the finality of sanity as we have known it, and a continued collective fall from grace will necessarily be the death knell of our society. This truism is ignored by most, but truth is our only salvation. Truth can defeat deceit, but only if there is enough courage left to accept it.

The post 21st Century Politics appeared first on LewRockwell.